Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,018% compared to the average daily volume of 130 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

