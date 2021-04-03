Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Insider Sells £686,547.84 in Stock

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Shares of LON:SUMO opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 296.49. The company has a market cap of £618.14 million and a P/E ratio of 54.85. Sumo Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUMO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

