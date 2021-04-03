SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

WVE stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

