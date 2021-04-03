SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cullinan Management in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $41.25 on Friday. Cullinan Management has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48.

About Cullinan Management

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

