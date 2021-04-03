Symmetry Partners LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.