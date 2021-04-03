Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $299,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Ciena by 132.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $56.60 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.