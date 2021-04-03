Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

