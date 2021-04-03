TaaS (TAAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00678077 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027812 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

