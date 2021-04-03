Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.75.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.86.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.