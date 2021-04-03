TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Reaches $0.0077

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $94,447.47 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

