Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.50. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

