Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $191.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teladoc has been gaining from buoyant demand for remote medical expertise, which is boosting the telehealth market. It is witnessing more telehealth visits, outpacing its membership rise, highlighting the rapid adoption of telehealth services. Its international expansion provides it with geographical diversification. The company is steadily banking on acquisitions for boosting its service offerings and creating a global footprint. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, strong earnings guidance for 2021 is another positive. It caters to a diverse client population through a highly efficient and effective distribution network. However, substantial investments in building business will keep its costs elevated. Its negative return on equity, high debt level along with weak interest service capability is an added concern.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $799,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,903 shares of company stock worth $139,792,972 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

