Telefónica Deutschland’s (O2D) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.83 ($3.33).

O2D stock opened at €2.49 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.31.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

