Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 in the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.49. 7,907,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,837,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

