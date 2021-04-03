Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of Tenneco worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $13.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,841,977 shares of company stock worth $138,047,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

