Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $49.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $48.38 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $202.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

