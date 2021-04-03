Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Textainer Group by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TGH traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 406,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

