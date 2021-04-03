The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Brink’s stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.96 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit