The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 5,000 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Brink’s stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.