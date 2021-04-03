The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

