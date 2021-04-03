The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Raised by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,796,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,179. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

