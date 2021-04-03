The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $389.50.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:COO opened at $385.49 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

