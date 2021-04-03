The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 826,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

COO stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.35. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit