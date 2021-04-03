The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Update

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 826,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

COO stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.35. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

