The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SKLKY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Shinsei Bank has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

About Shinsei Bank

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

