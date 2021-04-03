The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.50 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.13 ($11.92).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €10.58 ($12.44) on Tuesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.