The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

GT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

