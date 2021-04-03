The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.