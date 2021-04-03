The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 41.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 138.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

GF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 8,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,383. The New Germany Fund has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

