The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 176,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

