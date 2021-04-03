The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

