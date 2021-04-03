The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 154.0 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

