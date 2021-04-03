The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 547.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Paul John Balson increased its position in The Trade Desk by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $3,089,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,009 shares of company stock worth $194,901,911. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $755.77 and its 200-day moving average is $741.39.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

