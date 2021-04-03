The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 306.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 93.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 51.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 358,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

