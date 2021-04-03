thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,323,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 1,546,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 575.4 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

