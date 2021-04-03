TigerCash Hits Market Cap of $716,821.97 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. TigerCash has a market cap of $716,821.97 and $13.85 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $791.87 or 0.01324386 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.