TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $769,626.09 and approximately $13.95 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $781.11 or 0.01344597 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.