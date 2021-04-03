Time New Bank (TNB) Market Cap Tops $11.28 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $764,138.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027394 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.