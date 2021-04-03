Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TORXF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,507. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

