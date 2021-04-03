Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TORXF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,507. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

