Total (NYSE:TOT) PT Raised to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.