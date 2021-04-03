Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Total by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOT opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Total’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

