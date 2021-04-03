Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of 932% compared to the typical volume of 111 put options.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Shares of PH stock opened at $316.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $114.02 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

