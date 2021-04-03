Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,309% compared to the average volume of 170 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

