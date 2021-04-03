Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Up 35.3% in March

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NYSE TGS opened at $4.87 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.