Trias Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.77 or 0.00680247 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00071176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

