TrueChain Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. TrueChain has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00037387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00675553 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

