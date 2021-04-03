TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Down 34.3% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $317,497.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.21 or 0.00677126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027284 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

