Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

