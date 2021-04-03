Truist Financial Corp Sells 671 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 610,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Sanofi by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

