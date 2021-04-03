Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.97 and a 200 day moving average of $335.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

