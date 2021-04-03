Truist Securiti Comments on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

OSMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 977,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 561,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 135,649 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 221,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 187,112 shares during the period.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

