TrumpCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $78,654.58 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $78,654.58 and $474.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.00292710 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028489 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

